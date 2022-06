KASUR, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :A woman's body was recovered from a canal near chak 32 here in the limits of Changa Manga police Police said here on Thursday that some passers-by spotted a corpse and informed police. Rescue team fished out the body from the canal.

Police said the victim's identification was yet to be determined as investigation was underway.