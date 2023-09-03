(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chitral, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :The rescue 1122 team pulled a woman's body from the Chitral River on Sunday.

According to the rescue 1122 officials, after the information arrived, the swimming team immediately reached the spot and rescued the woman's body and shifted it to DHQ Hospital Lower Chitral.

According to the preliminary information, the dead body has not been identified, however, the police have registered a case and started further investigation.