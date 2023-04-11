Close
Woman's Body Recovered From House, Husband Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2023 | 08:04 PM

Woman's body recovered from house, husband arrested

A body of a woman was recovered from a house in Liaquat Colony area of Sakhi Pir police station, while the police have detained the woman's husband for investigation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :A body of a woman was recovered from a house in Liaquat Colony area of Sakhi Pir police station, while the police have detained the woman's husband for investigation.

According to the report, the police have shifted the body of the woman named Bushra to Civil Hospital for post-mortem.

The husband of the deceased woman, Mukaram said she had committed suicide while her parents alleged that Mukaram had killed their daughter.

On the complaint of the deceased woman's parents, the police have detained Mukaram for further investigation.

