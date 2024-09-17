Open Menu

Woman’s Body Recovered From Sugarcane Crop

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Woman’s body recovered from sugarcane crop

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Body of an aged woman was recovered from the crop of sugarcane in the area of City Jaranwala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that some farmers had found corpse of a sexagenarian woman lying in the crop of sugarcane near Chak No.239-GB Gulhar Mor and informed the area police.

The police immediately reached at the spot and dispatched the body to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation for its identification and ascertaining caused of her death is under progress.

Apparently, the signs of severe torture were found on the female body. However, reach caused of her death or murder would come into light after postmortem report, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Progress Jaranwala Women From

Recent Stories

Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to ..

Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?

1 hour ago
 Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Col ..

Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration

2 hours ago
 Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First ..

Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..

2 hours ago
 Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

8 hours ago
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political ..

U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..

1 day ago
 Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need t ..

Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!

1 day ago
 Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympi ..

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..

1 day ago
 TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Inno ..

TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan