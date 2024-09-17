Woman’s body recovered from sugarcane crop

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Body of an aged woman was recovered from the crop of sugarcane in the area of City Jaranwala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that some farmers had found corpse of a sexagenarian woman lying in the crop of sugarcane near Chak No.239-GB Gulhar Mor and informed the area police.

The police immediately reached at the spot and dispatched the body to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation for its identification and ascertaining caused of her death is under progress.

Apparently, the signs of severe torture were found on the female body. However, reach caused of her death or murder would come into light after postmortem report, spokesman added.