Open Menu

Woman’s Corpse Found From Canal

Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Woman’s corpse found from canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) A corpse of a woman was found from Gogera Branch canal,

in the limits of Rodala road police station on Tuesday.

The local people spotted the body and informed the rescue office.

A rescue team reached the spot and fished out the body.

According to rescue sources, the corpse aged around 40,

yet to be identified was shifted to Rodala road police station.

Related Topics

Police Station Road Women From

Recent Stories

Five people killed in Proom area of Panjgur

Five people killed in Proom area of Panjgur

58 minutes ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold prices increase by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Imaan Mazari, her husband given into police custod ..

Imaan Mazari, her husband given into police custody for three-day physical reman ..

1 hour ago
 Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head

Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2024

3 hours ago
 'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split wit ..

'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split with Malaika

4 hours ago
Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent

Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent

4 hours ago
 Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from ..

Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from Nov 1

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2024

7 hours ago
 No immediate constitutional amendments under consi ..

No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra

16 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan

16 hours ago
 Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab St ..

Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab Stadium, Alhamra Cultural Comple ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan