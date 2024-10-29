Woman’s corpse found from canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) A corpse of a woman was found from Gogera Branch canal,

in the limits of Rodala road police station on Tuesday.

The local people spotted the body and informed the rescue office.

A rescue team reached the spot and fished out the body.

According to rescue sources, the corpse aged around 40,

yet to be identified was shifted to Rodala road police station.