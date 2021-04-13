(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :A decomposed body of a woman wrapped in a sack was found in the fields of Kanda Ghar area in Ameer Kilay, Takhtbhai teshil of Mardan district on Tuesday.

Police said locals of Kanda Ghar found the decomposed headless body of a woman in fields and informed the police.

The officials of Rescue 1122 shifted the body to THQ Takhbhai for medico legal procedure and identification.

After receiving the post-mortem report police started investigation on scientific lines to trace out the accused involved in the brutal killing.

The body was later laid to rest at a local graveyard in Takhtbhai.