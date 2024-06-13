Open Menu

Woman's Inheritance Right Secured With Help Of Federal Ombudsman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2024 | 03:50 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) A woman from Haripur has successfully obtained her rightful share of her paternal property after the intervention of the Federal Ombudsman.

According to the details, Masooma Ajaib Bibi, who filed a complaint against her brothers for denying her inheritance, the Federal Ombudsman’s office Abbottabad took immediate action and notices were promptly issued to the concerned parties, leading to a thorough investigation of the case.

Following the investigation, the Deputy Commissioner of Haripur facilitated mediation between the parties involved, and ultimately ensured Masooma Ajaib Bibi’s inheritance rights were enforced.

Expressing gratitude, Masooma Ajaib’s son thanked Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi and Abdul Ghaffor Beg, Incharge of the Federal Ombudsman Regional Office in Abbottabad, for their dedicated efforts.

