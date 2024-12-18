Woman’s Murderer Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2024 | 06:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The Kallar Syedan Police on Wednesday arrested an accused who had murdered a woman over a marriage dispute.
According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused Adeel had opened fire on the woman last month, who succumbed to her injuries. The accused had gone into hiding after the incident, but was traced and arrested.
