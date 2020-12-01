UrduPoint.com
Woman,son Among Four Commit Suicides In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 08:40 PM

As many as four persons including a teenage boy and his mother committed suicides in separate incidents in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :As many as four persons including a teenage boy and his mother committed suicides in separate incidents in Faisalabad.

Police said on Tuesday that 19-year-old Abid Ali resident of Mamonkanjan committed suicide after shooting in his head over a domestic dispute, while his 50-year-old mother Mumtaz Bibi reportedly also ended her life by consuming poisonous spray when she heard news of her son.

In other incidents, 40-year-old Ismail resident Faiz Colony and 30-year-old Muhammad Imran resident of Chiniot swallowed poisonous pills and were shifted to Allied Hospital where they breathed their last amid receiving intensive care treatment.

The police handed over bodies to their heirs after completing medico-legal formalities.

