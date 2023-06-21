Woman,son gunned down

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :A woman and his son were gunned down by some unidentified outlaws here at Chant road in Bhera police limits on Wednesday.

Police said that Sana Bibi (30) r/o Chant along with his son Arham was going to market on foot, when they reached main road some unidentified armed motorcyclists opened fire at them.

They died on the spot.

The reason behind the killings was not ascertained yet,said police.

A case was registered under section 302 while further investigation was under way.