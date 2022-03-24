Woman,son killed in accident

A woman and his son were killed while a minor girl sustained serious injures when a truck hit a motorcycle on Depalpur-Kasur Road, here on Thursday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :A woman and his son were killed while a minor girl sustained serious injures when a truck hit a motorcycle on Depalpur-Kasur Road, here on Thursday.

A Rescue-1122 spokesperson said the three members of a family were travelling on a motorcycle when a rashly driven truck hit it.

As a result, Goman Bibi, 60, her son Irfan, 25, died on the spot while his three-year-old daughter Abiha sustained injures.

On information, the Rescue-1122 reached the spot and shifted the victims to the DHQ Hospital Kasur.