Woman,two Children Injured In Acid Attack Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2022

Woman,two children injured in acid attack incident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :A man allegedly attacked his former wife and two children with acid over divorce issue and injured them in the area of Nishatabad police station.

Police said on Wednesday that Yasmin Malik (45) r/o Ghulam Muhammadabad got divorce from Azam and arranged second marriage with Farooq. On the day of incident, Azam along with his accomplice threw acid barged into the house and threw acid on Yasmin and two children-- Husnain (12) and Ayesha (16). Consequently,they received burn injures and were shifted to Allied hospital,said Rescue 1122.

The hospital spokesman said that condition of Yasmin was serious as she received burns on 70 percent of her body. However, both children were stable.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfaz took notice of the incident and directed City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi to probe into the matter and submit its report at the earliest.

The CPO also constituted a special team and directed them to arrest the accused without any delay, police spokesman added.

