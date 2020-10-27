Women access to education, decision making guarantee of secure future: Munaza Hassan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) and Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC), Munaza Hasan here Tuesday emphasized that women needed to hold center stage for an effective road map of economic cooperation and access for decision making which can only secure foundation for future generations.

A key objective of the incumbent government's trade and development policy was to energize women entrepreneurship in support of developing and realizing Pakistan's export capabilities and potential, she said.

She was addressing a session on ' Role of Pakistan and Afghanistan Women Legislators in improving Bilateral Relations' at second day of Pakistan-Afghanistan 'Trade and Investment Forum 2020.' She lauded that Forum has deliberated on key issues of global economic reforms agenda, social development,trade and investment, as Pakistan's services sector comprises 40 per cent of its annual GDP on bilateral trade and with half of the population comprising of women, their contribution in this sector cannot be ignored, she added.

The Secretary WPC said that the Forum would create understanding and build working relationships for our mutual benefits both at bilateral as well as regional levels for advancement of ideas and companionship.

She said democracy was the vanguards of rights of the oppressed whereas no democracy can work without meaningful participation of the women, she added.

She appreciated Speaker National Assebly, Asad Qaiser for his strong support to Women's Parliamentary Caucus as Patron in Chief, which was key to continuity and working of the Caucus.

Munaza Hasan said that for enhancing overall economic value, 7.5 per cent was allocated exclusively for women entrepreneurs in all trade fairs and exhibitions, with 50 per cent fee concession for women on all stall charges.

She said support for establishment of display centers, product development, training and capacity building programmes were provided through business chambers around the year to develop and encourage women entrepreneurs particularly in trade and industrial growth to enhance commercial activities of business inception, export, and supply management.

She said with a vision for financial inclusion, human resource and skills development for cottage industry mainly furniture-making, fashion and textile, agricultural products, horticulture development for women processors, growers and exporters have been incentivized.

"Our government has prioritized easy access to finance for women through multiple initiatives, especially the region's largest social safety net Ehsaas programme," she said.

Munaza was of the view that industrial development has enabled us to connect people, goods and services for increasing productivity, alleviating hardship of businesses and to lead an overall progress in economic turnover.

"Women workforce makes upto 14 percent of the IT sector in Pakistan, products such as mobile wallet accounts and branchless banking that have seen an increase whereby in less than a decade our active beneficiaries have increased from 0.23 million to 52.52 million," Secretary WPC maintained.

She said a testament to ease of doing business, almost 38 per cent women contribute and benefit from these swift, easy-access and reliable financial instruments.

"An educated women is guarantee to informed decision-making, valuable economic partnerships and safe motherhood that is more important for Pakistan and Afghanistan, where indicators reveal low female literacy levels," she said, adding that government of Pakistan offers 3,000 scholarships yearly for higher education of Afghan students.

"I reiterate that female students must be encouraged and prioritized for these grants. As women leaders from diverse sectors, we must be attentive to this cause by ensuring that it remains priority area for our respective governments," she said.

Let us not forget that an educated, healthy and empowered woman on decision-making was guarantee of progress, she said and quoted Henry Ford "Coming together is a beginning; Keeping together is progress and Working together is success."