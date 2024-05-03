Women access to technology, internet vital: Shaza Fatima

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja Friday said that women's access to technology and the internet was vital in the current era of information technology.

She expressed the views during a meeting with a delegation of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), said a news release.

During a meeting, the matters related to digital gender inclusion, and digital transformation were also discussed.

The minister said that the present government was committed to ending the digital gender divide for empowering women.

Shaza Fatima said that the development of the Digital Gender Inclusion Strategy was a positive step, as this strategy would help remove hurdles in the way of using mobile phones and information and communication technology by women.

She said that the practical inclusion of women was aimed at establishing the digital ecosystem having equal opportunities for all.

The delegation said that the PTA was taking every possible step for developing the telecom sector through digital inclusion.

Earlier, the PTA delegation gave a presentation on Digital gender inclusion to the Shaza Fatima.

She appreciated the work of the team PTA regarding Digital gender inclusion.

The delegation included Ms Syeda Shafaq Karim, PTA Director of Wireless Licensing & Head of the Digital Gender Inclusion Committee, Rabeeya Pervez, Director Coord / Member of the Committee, and Malahat Obaid, Director PR / Member of the Committee.