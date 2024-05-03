Women Access To Technology, Internet Vital: Shaza Fatima
Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja Friday said that women's access to technology and the internet was vital in the current era of information technology.
She expressed the views during a meeting with a delegation of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), said a news release.
During a meeting, the matters related to digital gender inclusion, and digital transformation were also discussed.
The minister said that the present government was committed to ending the digital gender divide for empowering women.
Shaza Fatima said that the development of the Digital Gender Inclusion Strategy was a positive step, as this strategy would help remove hurdles in the way of using mobile phones and information and communication technology by women.
She said that the practical inclusion of women was aimed at establishing the digital ecosystem having equal opportunities for all.
The delegation said that the PTA was taking every possible step for developing the telecom sector through digital inclusion.
Earlier, the PTA delegation gave a presentation on Digital gender inclusion to the Shaza Fatima.
She appreciated the work of the team PTA regarding Digital gender inclusion.
The delegation included Ms Syeda Shafaq Karim, PTA Director of Wireless Licensing & Head of the Digital Gender Inclusion Committee, Rabeeya Pervez, Director Coord / Member of the Committee, and Malahat Obaid, Director PR / Member of the Committee.
Recent Stories
Electric bikes for students: Over 72applications received
PSL Commissioner Naila Bhatti steps down
5th Women T-20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today
Pakistan confirm South Africa tour details
Ranbir Kapoor showers praise on beauty of Mahira Khan
ICube Qamar: Pakistan successfully launches first lunar mission
Deputy PM Dar calls for OIC's joint action to confront rising Islamophobia
Bus Plunge in Chilas Claims 20 Lives
Pakistan to launch first lunar orbit mission 'ICUBE-Qamar' today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2024
Dar for joint action to counter Islamophobia in context of Israeli aggression ag ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Officers from National Institute of Management visit Punjab Safe Cities Authority2 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto calls on Prime Minister12 minutes ago
-
President, PM, DPM felicitate nation, scientists as Pakistan launches first space mission ICUBE-Q12 minutes ago
-
15 dead , 1406 injured in 1280 road accidents in Punjab22 minutes ago
-
WASA cuts off water supply, sewerage connection of 18 colonies51 minutes ago
-
3 shopkeepers booked over profiteering51 minutes ago
-
Abdul Hameed posted DG Agriculture (Extension) Punjab51 minutes ago
-
Refund claims must be made part of upcoming budget: FCCI52 minutes ago
-
Hajj flight operations: Detailed schedule, departure statistics unveiled52 minutes ago
-
PM optimistic for a polio-free Pakistan very soon52 minutes ago
-
Korean industrialists' delegation visits FCCI52 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's historic lunar mission launched onboard China's Lunar probe52 minutes ago