Women Accuse Of Selling Drugs Arrested

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2022 | 07:49 PM

The police arrested a woman accused of selling drugs to youth in various campuses of the educational institutions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :The police arrested a woman accused of selling drugs to youth in various campuses of the educational institutions.

Gulistan-e-Jauhar police station SHO said that they had confirmed reports from informers that a woman Aysha Bibi alias 'Munni', was selling drugs to young women of various universities.

Subsequently, plainclothesmen were posted near her apartment who also flowed her about to further ensure that Munni was pushing young women into to drug addiction.

Finally, on the night between Monday and Tuesday, Gulistan Johar police raided Munni's home and arrested her.

She was charged with supplying drugs to students of various universities and colleges.

Munni's biometric test revealed that she had been arrested earlier too.

Meanwhile, Bahadurabad police arrested a retired police officer Syed Aamir Khan on charges of drug trafficking.

Police seized narcotics, expensive pistols and a huge amount of cash from Aamir Khan's possession.

Officials said the retired police officer was booked under the relevant clauses and investigation was launched against him.

Meanwhile, Mahmoodabad police arrested two accused, Muhammad Ali and Azad Khan, and recovered drugs from their possession.

