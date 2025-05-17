Open Menu

Women Action Forum Expresses Condolence On Demise Of Hoor Un Nisa Palijo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2025 | 10:00 PM

Women action forum expresses condolence on demise of Hoor un Nisa Palijo

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Women's Action Forum pays homage to Hoor u nisa Palijo, founder of the Sindhiani movement and leader of Sindh's underclass peasant women.

According to a press release, Woman activists have expressed their heartfelt condolences with the heirs of the dceased.

They said that Hoor u Nisa Palijo always raised her voice for the backward classes of Sindh and Pakistan and her physical absence will always be keenly felt.

They said that Hoor u Nisa struggled simultaneously on two social and political fronts: on the one hand, se raised his voice against the patriarchy and outdated customs in the backward society of Sindh, which kept the women of Sindh as slaves for centuries.

On the other hand, the Sindhyani movement created political consciousness among the peasant women and gave them the courage to fight in the political arena against the dictatorship.

In relation to women's rights Hoor u Nisa raised awareness among women against outdated customs in Sindh, such as early marriages, false marriages, and so on.

She visited many countries, where she represented the women of Pakistan and Sindh.

Women's Action Forum pays tribute to the revolutionary life of Horulansa Palijo and believes that she was a historical character who created a new history of women's struggle in a patriarchal society.

