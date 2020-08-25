UrduPoint.com
Women Action Forum Stands In Solidarity With Journalists

Umer Jamshaid 47 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 07:15 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :The Women Action Forum (WAF) stands in solidarity with women journalists who have been subjected to a torrent of coordinated online abuse, especially coming from influential Twitter accounts linked to the ruling party.

According to the press release issued from Ministry of Human Rights, it will conduct an impartial investigation into this repeated pattern of online intimidation, which impedes a healthy and productive exchange of ideas.

Furthermore, this pattern of systemic online abuse against dissenting voices is a reflection of the state's inability to lead by example, by showing restraint, setting the tone, and upholding the fabric of our country's legal system,it stated.

