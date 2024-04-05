Women activists denounces campaign for spoiling case of Priya Kumari on social media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Activists of Women action forum (WAF) while seeking safe recovery of Priya Kumari have denounced the campaign carried out on social media for spoiling the case and defaming the family of an innocent girl by some elements.

They expressed these views during a meeting held in Khana Badosh writer’s café the other day. WAF has clarified that some non serious people could not be authorized to lacerate the mother of Priya Kumari instead of showing sympathy with her.

WAF activists lauded the efforts of the Home Minister to constitute a Joint Investigation team (JIT) to probe the disappearance of Priya Kumari but also clarified that some police officers were already included in the previous investigation team therefore they should be responsible for early recovery of the girl based on information collected earlier.

They urged Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon and DIG Sukkur Abdul Hameed Khoso to ensure recovery of the innocent girl at earliest. Meeting was attended by Dr Irfana Malah, Amar Sindhoo,Najma Panhwer, Gulbadeen Jawed Mirza, Naseem Jalbani, Rozina Junejo and Dr Haseen Musarat.