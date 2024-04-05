Open Menu

Women Activists Denounces Campaign For Spoiling Case Of Priya Kumari On Social Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2024 | 12:10 AM

Women activists denounces campaign for spoiling case of Priya Kumari on social media

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Activists of Women action forum (WAF) while seeking safe recovery of Priya Kumari have denounced the campaign carried out on social media for spoiling the case and defaming the family of an innocent girl by some elements.

They expressed these views during a meeting held in Khana Badosh writer’s café the other day. WAF has clarified that some non serious people could not be authorized to lacerate the mother of Priya Kumari instead of showing sympathy with her.

WAF activists lauded the efforts of the Home Minister to constitute a Joint Investigation team (JIT) to probe the disappearance of Priya Kumari but also clarified that some police officers were already included in the previous investigation team therefore they should be responsible for early recovery of the girl based on information collected earlier.

They urged Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon and DIG Sukkur Abdul Hameed Khoso to ensure recovery of the innocent girl at earliest. Meeting was attended by Dr Irfana Malah, Amar Sindhoo,Najma Panhwer, Gulbadeen Jawed Mirza, Naseem Jalbani, Rozina Junejo and Dr Haseen Musarat.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Police Social Media Sukkur Women Murad Ali Shah Family

Recent Stories

UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational refor ..

UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars

3 hours ago
 Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Repo ..

Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE

3 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

3 hours ago
 Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tun ..

Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake

3 hours ago
 Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about univ ..

Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises

3 hours ago
 IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease a ..

IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis

3 hours ago
Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for ..

Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for Trader Friendly Scheme: FBR

3 hours ago
 Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underg ..

Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water

4 hours ago
 Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democra ..

Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democracy: Balochistan CM

4 hours ago
 Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ..

Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ensured: Syed Ashiq Kirmani

4 hours ago
 Minister urges politicians to prioritise national ..

Minister urges politicians to prioritise national interests over conspiracy poli ..

4 hours ago
 ZAB’s 45th death anniversary observed

ZAB’s 45th death anniversary observed

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan