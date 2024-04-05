Women Activists Denounces Campaign For Spoiling Case Of Priya Kumari On Social Media
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2024 | 12:10 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Activists of Women action forum (WAF) while seeking safe recovery of Priya Kumari have denounced the campaign carried out on social media for spoiling the case and defaming the family of an innocent girl by some elements.
They expressed these views during a meeting held in Khana Badosh writer’s café the other day. WAF has clarified that some non serious people could not be authorized to lacerate the mother of Priya Kumari instead of showing sympathy with her.
WAF activists lauded the efforts of the Home Minister to constitute a Joint Investigation team (JIT) to probe the disappearance of Priya Kumari but also clarified that some police officers were already included in the previous investigation team therefore they should be responsible for early recovery of the girl based on information collected earlier.
They urged Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon and DIG Sukkur Abdul Hameed Khoso to ensure recovery of the innocent girl at earliest. Meeting was attended by Dr Irfana Malah, Amar Sindhoo,Najma Panhwer, Gulbadeen Jawed Mirza, Naseem Jalbani, Rozina Junejo and Dr Haseen Musarat.
Recent Stories
UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars
Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE
Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran
Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake
Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises
IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis
Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for Trader Friendly Scheme: FBR
Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water
Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democracy: Balochistan CM
Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ensured: Syed Ashiq Kirmani
Minister urges politicians to prioritise national interests over conspiracy poli ..
ZAB’s 45th death anniversary observed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPP nominates Yousuf Gilani as Chairman Senate10 minutes ago
-
UNDP launches green growth project to empower entrepreneurs,SMEs1 hour ago
-
SAAMA agreement to make Rawalpindi division Waste-free1 hour ago
-
SSGC intensifies crackdowns on gas thieves1 hour ago
-
Special campaign to prevent metal string, kite flying continues2 hours ago
-
IGP meets promoted inspectors, their families2 hours ago
-
SAAMA agreement a great milestone for implementing Suthra Punjab project: RCCI2 hours ago
-
Iran proposes to release Pakistani prisoners2 hours ago
-
Court delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, others in PA illegal appointments case2 hours ago
-
CM Maryam's dream of safe Punjab on its way to completion2 hours ago
-
Achakzai hold former VC for varsity financial crisis2 hours ago
-
ECP refuses JUI-F candidate's pea for recounting vote in NA-2662 hours ago