Women Activists Seeks Review Of Khadija Suicide Case

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2024 | 07:33 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) A meeting of Women Action Forum held at Khanabadosh writer’s café the other day.

Meeting discussed about the tragic suicide of a lab attendant Khadija from Hala Girls College who had left a letter before committing suicide mentioning that cause of suicide is harassment by the college administration.

While acknowledging that suicide can be viewed as a form of murder with multifaceted reasons, the forum emphasized the need to investigate beyond the allegations against the college principal and staff mentioned in Khadija's letter.

Factors such as menial employment, institutional indifference, hierarchical systems undermining dignity, economic hardships, marital strife, and various societal pressures were highlighted for broader social scrutiny.

WAF, while appreciating the education Department's formation of an investigation committee,also voiced concern over its composition solely from one department and advocated for inclusion from diverse departments.

Meeting also decided to collect signatures from all girls colleges for fulfilling the demand of providing Pink Bus to girls colleges of Hyderabad.

It was pertinent to mention that demand was made in Aurat March Hyderabad to provide pink bus for g students of girls collages but Sindh Govt has not paid attention to demands

Activists also suggested holding a women's conference in the near future. Amar Sindhu, Dr. Irfana Malah, Dr. Hussain Musrat, Najma Pahnwar, Rozina Junejo, Naseem Jalbani, Zakia Ijaz, Rubina Qureshi, and Ariba Qureshi were also present in the meeting.

More Stories From Pakistan