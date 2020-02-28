UrduPoint.com
Women Among 22 Arrested; 10.608 Kg Seized In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 02:49 PM

Police have arrested twenty two (22) accused including a women and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Police have arrested twenty two (22) accused including a women and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police said Friday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 22 accused recovering 10.

608 Kilograms Hashish, 2.228 kilogram Heroin, 30 bottles of liquor, 6 Pistols 30 bore and 3 guns 12 bore from them.

They were: Fernaz D/o Abrar, Muhammad Ameer, Noshar Ahmad, Fahad, Munir Ahmad, Imran Mahmood, Jahanzeeb Ali, Ghulam Shabbir, Hanif , Mukhtar, Aslam, Nasrullah, Pervaz, Umar Farooq, Aqib, Ali Abbas and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

