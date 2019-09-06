UrduPoint.com
Women Among 4 Killed In Road Mishaps In Mianwail

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 04:32 PM

Women among 4 killed in road mishaps in Mianwail

Four people including a woman were killed while three other injured in separate road accidents in Mianwali and Mankera police limits

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) : Four people including a woman were killed while three other injured in separate road accidents in Mianwali and Mankera police limits.

Police said Friday that Muhammad Iqbal r/o Mianwali along with his sister Zohran Bibi and neighbour Akaml Kallu were traveling on motorcycle rickshaw on Sargodha-Mianwali road when a recklessly driven bus collided with the rickshaw.

As a result Iqbal, Zohran and Akmal injured.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to hospital where they succumbed to injuries.

In another accident of collusion between rickshaw and motorcycle, rickshaw driver Saqib Javed died on the spot while three other injured.The injured were shifted to DHQ hospital Bhakhar.

Police have registered separate cases.

