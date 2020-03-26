UrduPoint.com
Women Among 5 Drug Peddlers Arrested In Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Police have arrested five accused including a women and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police spokesman said on Thursday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals teams of different police station have conducted raids at various places in their jurisdiction and arrested 5 accused recovering 2.

840 kilograms hashish, 20 liter liquor, and 2 gun 12 bore and 1Pump action from them.

They were identified as Ali Rizwan, Aftab Khan, Amanullah, Shahid Aziz and a women Shaheen Kaursar. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

