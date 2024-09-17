Open Menu

Women Among Four Drug Dealers Held, Over 16kg Hashish Recovered In DI Khan

Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2024 | 03:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) The district police on Wednesday arrested four drug traffickers including three women and recovered over 16 kilograms of hashish from their possession here in the limits of Cantt police station.

According to police spokesman, a team of Cantt police station led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Sibtain Hussain stopped a Qingqi rickshaw without any number plate.

During the checking, the police found 13 packets of hashish weighing a total of 16.185 kilogram from the secret cavities of the rickshaw.

The police also arrested driver Muhammad Rizwan son of Muhammad Shafique, resident of Bannu, and three ladies namely Saira Bibi wife of Muhammad Umar, Naima Bibi daughter of Gulmar and Khalida Bibi residents of Lakki Marwat.

The police registered a case against the arrested accused and launched further investigation.

APP/akt

