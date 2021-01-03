Women among four injured in Peshawar gas explosion

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :At least four people, including two women and one child suffered serious burn injuries when an LPG cylinder caught fire at a house in Yaka Toot, Peshawar city on Sunday According to details, all of them suffered multiple burns when a fire erupted in a upper portion of the house shortly after the blast, an official of Rescue 1122 said.

Getting information about the incident, the rescue teams reached the spot and started rescue work. The cause of the incident was said to be a cylinder explosion, which resulted in a collapse of a one portion of the house, a private news channel reported.

Moreover, the victims were shifted to the nearby hospital for medical assistance while the operation was also started to remove the debris.