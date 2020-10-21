Women among seven arrested, narcotics seized

Police arrested seven drug peddlers including two women and recovered narcotics from their possessio

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Police arrested seven drug peddlers including two women and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Police sources said on Wednesday that during ongoing drive against drug pushers,the teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested seven criminals and recovered 8.

706 kg hashish from them.

They were identified as; Balqees Bibi, Razia Bibi,Muhammad Iqbal,Muhammad Hayyat,Nasrullah,Muhammad Nadeem and Altaf Hussain.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.