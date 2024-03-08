'Women are real architects of society'

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain has said that women are the real architects of society and a nation and society grow in their lap.

No society can progress when men and women are not given equal opportunities. He expressed these views at a special ceremony as the chief guest on International Women's Day held at the Asghar Soudai Auditorium of Government Allama Iqbal College for Women, Sialkot.

A large number of women including Deputy Director of Colleges Shehzad Manoor, Principal Zeba Zahoor and representative of University of Sialkot (USKT), Arshad Butt participated, in it, who have done significant work in various fields of life.

College students delivered speeches and appreciated the services of women. Through tableaus, the students shed light on gender discrimination and the treatment of women in society.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the women have to actively participate in every sphere of life with higher education. He said that success is not possible on the basis of education alone. Girls have to face challenges with a smile, he added.

At the end, medals and shields were distributed among students, athletes and teachers who achieved prominent position in sports, curricular and co-curricular activities.