Women Are True 'Shaheen Of Iqbal': Minister Women Development

Wed 13th January 2021 | 07:58 PM

Provincial Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz has said that women are the true representatives of 'Shaheen of Allama Iqbal' and the PTI government has introduced several initiatives to empower them

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz has said that women are the true representatives of 'Shaheen of Allama Iqbal' and the PTI government has introduced several initiatives to empower them.

Addressing a seminar "Philosophy of Iqbal and Quaid's Pakistan" at Aiwan-e-Iqbal, she said that the government has always raised voice at every forum to highlight the importance of women in society and steps are being taken to enable Pakistani women to exercise their rights in society.

The seminar was held under the auspices of Aiwan-e-Iqbal, Lahore in collaboration with Unique Group of Institutions.

The minister said, "Women are an integral part of society without which society can neither develop nor meet social and economic goals." She said PTI's manifesto prioritises making Pakistan an Islamic welfare state and Prime Minister Imran Khan has promised to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state on the pattern of welfare state of Madina.

Chairman Unique Group of Institutions Prof. Abdul Manan Khurram said Allama Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah are the greatest benefactors of Pakistan and all need to join hands to protect this country from all challenges and play due role in its prosperity and development.

He said it is collective responsibility of educational institutions to introduce the new generation to the ideas of Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Director Iqbal academy Dr. Basira Umbereen and renowned Iqbal Scholar Najeeb Jamal also spoke at length on the philosophy of poet of the East Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal.

