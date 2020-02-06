UrduPoint.com
Women Artisans Under Ehsaas Programme To Have Display Center For Their Products

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 03:43 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) in collaboration with Capital Development Authority (CDA) have joined hands to establish Women Entrepreneurial Display Centre for supporting women artisans.

According to an official source, CDA has expressed its willingness to extend support for the Ehsaas programme of the present government with an expanded focus on empowering the women artisans through exploring collaborative opportunities.

The display centre will play a vital role in fostering and promoting women entrepreneurship by creating an enabling environment for the women artisans to promote their products.

This collaborative move will advance women's entrepreneurship, networking and information sharing for women artisans, the source said.

Initially, the CDA will explore suitable sites in Islamabad for setting up display centre exclusively for women artisan from far flung areas.

The display centre will have massive potential to help deserving women benefiting from different initiatives of Ehsaas programme to overcome the entrepreneurial challenges they come across in Pakistan.

This initiative will help increase opportunities for aspiring women entrepreneurs from underprivileged areas to start and expand their own enterprises, the source said.

