Women assault incidents unbearable: Chief Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, while taking notice of videos of women harassment going viral on the social media, sought a report from IGP Punjab.

The chief minister ordered for arrest of the accused at the earliest and termed the incidents unbearable. He ordered for measures to prevent such incidents in future.

He also ordered for taking security measures to protect women at congested places or at the public gatherings. The presence of police personnel should also be ensured at such places, he added.

Buzdar said that such elements deserved stern punishment. Women were a respectable segment of society and the government would ensure their protection at any cost and justice would be ensured, he added.