UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women At 73% Higher Risk Of Car Accident Injury

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 08:33 PM

Women at 73% higher risk of car accident injury

Researchers have found that women are significantly more likely to suffer injuries than their male counterparts in frontal car crashes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Researchers have found that women are significantly more likely to suffer injuries than their male counterparts in frontal car crashes.

Researchers said that belted female occupants have 73 per cent greater odds of being seriously injured in frontal car crashes compared to belted males (after controlling for collision severity, occupant age, stature, body mass index and vehicle model year).

"Until we understand the fundamental biomechanical factors that contribute to increased risk for females, we'll be limited in our ability to close the risk gap," said Jason Forman, Principal Scientist at University of Virginia.

According to the researchers, newer automobiles have tended to exhibit a decreased risk of injury overall.

Specifically, risk has decreased for skull fractures, cervical spine injury and abdominal injury. Injury risks to the knee-thigh-hip region and the ankle are also significantly reduced.

The study, published in the journal Traffic Injury Prevention, is an analysis of crash and injury data compiled from 1998 to 2015. These data come from a sample of police-reported crashes in the US.

It focused on frontal impact crashes with belted occupants, aged 13 and older. The data included nearly 23,000 front-end crashes involving more than 31,000 occupants, and a nearly equal number of females and males.

"These results provide insight into where advances in the field have made gains in occupant protection, and what injury types and risk factors remain to be addressed," Forman said.

Related Topics

Injured Vehicle Car Traffic Male Virginia Women 2015 From

Recent Stories

Govt. alliance submit no-confidence resolution aga ..

2 minutes ago

500 liter adulterated milk discarded

2 minutes ago

Sputnik Lietuva News Agency Says Court in Vilnius ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore Arts Council organises 14th edition of 'Alh ..

3 minutes ago

AC Mansehra seals six private schools over collect ..

9 minutes ago

Government College University Faisalabad announces ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.