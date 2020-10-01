'Women awareness key for recognizing breast cancer symptoms': Experts says

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Medical experts on Thursday with the start of month-long campaign to raise awareness about 'breast cancer' stressed the need to raise more knowledge about 'Breast cancer' symptoms to ensure early diagnosis and treatment of this disease.

Talking to a private news channel, Oncologists said that thousands of lives all across the globe including Pakistan could be saved by organizing seminars, walks, conferences and brain storming sessions about the Breast cancer disease.

A consultant Oncologist Dr Sabir Hussain said 'Breast cancer awareness month' is observed in October to inform people about the early treatment and diagnosis of breast cancer to control the progression.

In October a series of activities take place all over the world to inform people about this tumor and early detection is crucial to fight breast cancer but there is a large number of women who don't know the early signs of breast cancer while others are hesitant to seek medical advice out of embarrassment or fear, he added.

In addition he said the majority of women aren't unaware that their lifestyle choices could put them at greater risk.

Another Specialist Dr Nabeel Humayun further explained that cancer is a disease that is constantly on the rise in the modern world. The statistics are quite evident. Breast cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer in women worldwide.

'October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month', where a worldwide annual campaign would highlight the importance of awareness, education and research, involving thousands of global organizations, he added.

Each year, the associated "Go pink" campaign draws attention to this disease, its detection and its treatment, he mentioned.

Dr Mohammad Faheem adds that there is dire needs to be a cultural shift and there needs to better understanding and awareness, and a focus on building people's trust and understanding about why early detection and preventative care is so important.

He said breast cancer has become the most common form of cancer in women, and delayed diagnosis leads to a high mortality rates.

He advised that women in their early 20s be educated on how to administer self-examinations.

"A majority of affected women get medical help when their cancer is in last stages and most of these women are from lower socio-economic groups".

Specialists said that the health ministry of Pakistan will make arrangements to provide online assistance round the clock through screening centers at designated locations across Pakistan to reduce mortality and morbidity caused by disease in the country.

Media should also play a role in highlighting the issue and breaking the taboos about breast cancer, they emphasized.