UrduPoint.com

Women Bazaar In Capital To Be Set Up After Proper Planning, Study: NA Told

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Women bazaar in capital to be set up after proper planning, study: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan Wednesday informed the National Assembly that women bazaar would be set up in the Federal capital after proper planning and carrying out study and the government has already arranged fund for it.

Replying to various supplementary questions during Question Hour, the minister said the past government had set up the women bazaar in G-10 without considering technical problems.

"The bazaar comes under the right of way of 11th Avenue that is why it was not made functional," he said.

To another question, the minister said the sewage treatment plant in Sector 1-9/1 had a total capacity of 17 million gallon per day.

The plant was purely designed to treat the domestic sewage, he added.

Currently, he said the plant was receiving 3-4r million gallons of domestic raw sewage. Around 20 per cent of the treated water was being used for green belts, nurseries and plants, he added.

Related Topics

National Assembly Water Women Government Million

Recent Stories

MoHRE receives applications for Emirates Labour Ma ..

MoHRE receives applications for Emirates Labour Market Award starting Thursday

3 minutes ago
 BEEAH Group, ISWA, and Roland Berger collaborate o ..

BEEAH Group, ISWA, and Roland Berger collaborate on Global Waste Recycling stand ..

18 minutes ago
 Justice inevitable to achieve progress, prosperity ..

Justice inevitable to achieve progress, prosperity in society: President

2 hours ago
 TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for A ..

TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for AED2.3b M2 RO Desalination Plan ..

3 hours ago
 Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector ..

Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector to Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ah ..

Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ahead of general elections

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.