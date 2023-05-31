Women bazaar in capital to be set up after proper planning, study: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan Wednesday informed the National Assembly that women bazaar would be set up in the Federal capital after proper planning and carrying out study and the government has already arranged fund for it.

Replying to various supplementary questions during Question Hour, the minister said the past government had set up the women bazaar in G-10 without considering technical problems.

"The bazaar comes under the right of way of 11th Avenue that is why it was not made functional," he said.

To another question, the minister said the sewage treatment plant in Sector 1-9/1 had a total capacity of 17 million gallon per day.

The plant was purely designed to treat the domestic sewage, he added.

Currently, he said the plant was receiving 3-4r million gallons of domestic raw sewage. Around 20 per cent of the treated water was being used for green belts, nurseries and plants, he added.