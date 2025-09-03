Women Break Silence On Inheritance Injustices At FOSPAH’s Khuli Kacheri In Bara Kahu
Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) At the Khuli Kacheri organized by the Federal Ombudsperson Secretariat for Protection Against Harassment (FOSPAH) at the Bara Kahu Revenue Service Center here Wednesday, women came forward with heart-wrenching accounts of being denied their rightful inheritance and property rights.
A woman shared how her father had quietly transferred property to her brothers, without even informing the sisters or their mother, leaving them excluded from what was rightfully theirs. Another recounted that although the mutation had been completed in her wife’s name, she was still being denied possession of the property. A young daughter revealed the pain of seeing her uncle illegally occupy her late mother’s share of the inheritance, and with no brothers to stand beside them, she and her sisters felt silenced and powerless.
These stories painted a grim picture of systemic deprivation, where women continue to struggle for rights already guaranteed to them under the law. Yet, at the Khuli Kacheri, they found not just a platform to speak but also immediate institutional support.
FOSPAH, under the leadership of Ms. Fauzia Viqar, in close collaboration with the Revenue Department and law enforcement, ensured that grievances were addressed on the spot. Revenue officials, including Qaiser Mehmood and Ch. Ali Javaid verified documents immediately, while DSP Fayyaz Ahmad Khan Shinwari and SHO Rafaqat Hussain Gujjar provided legal guidance and pledged protection against illegal possession.
While women’s inheritance issues dominated the proceedings, residents also highlighted pressing community concerns: from garbage piling up to the point of becoming a health hazard, to dispensaries closing far too early, and unchecked encroachments eroding public spaces. FOSPAH has forwarded these complaints to the relevant authorities and will follow up in the coming days.
This joint effort demonstrated how cross-departmental collaboration can turn the promise of justice into reality. By uniting federal, revenue, and enforcement institutions under one roof, the Khuli Kacheri created a safe environment where women could break their silence and seek redress against systemic abuse.
Recent Stories
TikToker Samiya Hijab reveals ex-fiancé behind threats, abduction attempt
Special ticket packages announced for Asia Cup 2025
China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025
Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terrorists killed, six security pers ..
205 drug dealers held in 24 hours
WPC discusses plan addressing climate change
Minister vows action against illegal riverbed constructions
President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquarters in Bannu
Muqam chairs high level meeting
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs DCs to assess flood damages, e ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Women break silence on inheritance injustices at FOSPAH’s Khuli Kacheri in Bara Kahu10 minutes ago
-
Federal education minister meets UNESCO Chief to discuss the areas of cooperation in education10 minutes ago
-
UAD contributes to flood relief with two days’ salaries10 minutes ago
-
National Unity essential for Balochistan’s Development: Danyal Chaudhry10 minutes ago
-
Dumper-rickshaw collision claims life, injures two10 minutes ago
-
Academic Leaders Unite for Climate Action at Green Skills Workshop10 minutes ago
-
KP Chief Minister offers free medical treatment to afghan quake victims10 minutes ago
-
3230 food hampers distributed in Gujrat20 minutes ago
-
ACT Alliance lauds PM Shehbaz’s economic diplomacy at SCO20 minutes ago
-
KP stands with Afghan brothers at this difficult time: Dr Saif20 minutes ago
-
Teenager commits suicide30 minutes ago
-
Govt extends Rs 50m financial assistance to overseas Pakistanis in 3 months30 minutes ago