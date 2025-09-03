Open Menu

Women Break Silence On Inheritance Injustices At FOSPAH’s Khuli Kacheri In Bara Kahu

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Women break silence on inheritance injustices at FOSPAH’s Khuli Kacheri in Bara Kahu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) At the Khuli Kacheri organized by the Federal Ombudsperson Secretariat for Protection Against Harassment (FOSPAH) at the Bara Kahu Revenue Service Center here Wednesday, women came forward with heart-wrenching accounts of being denied their rightful inheritance and property rights.

A woman shared how her father had quietly transferred property to her brothers, without even informing the sisters or their mother, leaving them excluded from what was rightfully theirs. Another recounted that although the mutation had been completed in her wife’s name, she was still being denied possession of the property. A young daughter revealed the pain of seeing her uncle illegally occupy her late mother’s share of the inheritance, and with no brothers to stand beside them, she and her sisters felt silenced and powerless.

These stories painted a grim picture of systemic deprivation, where women continue to struggle for rights already guaranteed to them under the law. Yet, at the Khuli Kacheri, they found not just a platform to speak but also immediate institutional support.

FOSPAH, under the leadership of Ms. Fauzia Viqar, in close collaboration with the Revenue Department and law enforcement, ensured that grievances were addressed on the spot. Revenue officials, including Qaiser Mehmood and Ch. Ali Javaid verified documents immediately, while DSP Fayyaz Ahmad Khan Shinwari and SHO Rafaqat Hussain Gujjar provided legal guidance and pledged protection against illegal possession.

While women’s inheritance issues dominated the proceedings, residents also highlighted pressing community concerns: from garbage piling up to the point of becoming a health hazard, to dispensaries closing far too early, and unchecked encroachments eroding public spaces. FOSPAH has forwarded these complaints to the relevant authorities and will follow up in the coming days.

This joint effort demonstrated how cross-departmental collaboration can turn the promise of justice into reality. By uniting federal, revenue, and enforcement institutions under one roof, the Khuli Kacheri created a safe environment where women could break their silence and seek redress against systemic abuse.

