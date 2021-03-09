Women burnt to death in Rawalpindi due to gas explosion

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :A woman was killed and other family members injured in an explosion caused due to leakage of the gas in a house in Rawalpindi on wee hours of Tuesday.

According to details, the explosion caused due to gas leakage in a house located in Dhok Sayyedan area of Ghaziabad area of Rawalpindi.

Fire broke out in the house after the explosion as a result a women was burnt alive, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and brought the fire under control and shifted the dead body and injured to hospital.