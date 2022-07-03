UrduPoint.com

Women Business Center Inaugurated In Mirpurkhas

Faizan Hashmi Published July 03, 2022 | 05:30 PM

MIRPPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :A Social welfare organization CSSP inaugurated a women business center here on Sunday.

According to a press release, SSP Mirpurkhas Captain (Retd) Asad Ali Chaudhry, Noor Bajeer, Shaukar Rahmoon, Kashif Bajeer, Mumtaz Jarwar, Satram Das and other social representatives of women organizations attended the opening ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony CSSP representative Noor Bajeer said that the main objective of establishing a women business center was to create business opportunities for women.

He said that due to unavailability of employment opportunities for women at rural level in the first phase about 300 skilled women have been included in the programme.

SSP Mirpurkhas Captain (Retd) Asad Ali Chaudhry in his speech said that the business women center was a best source of income for women and District Police would provide protection to women working in the business center .

It is pertinent to mention that a Non-Government organization (NGO) CSSP has established a particular market to provide trade access to the women desirous to make themselves self-sufficient in relevant fields.

