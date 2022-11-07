Women can play key role in development: Barrister Saif

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Saif on Monday said that women can play a key role in development.

Addressing the participants of a five-day electronic media workshop on "Freedom of Expression: Media Freedom and Safety of Journalists" that was organized by the Women Media Center in collaboration with the National Endowment for Democracy, USA.

Saif said freedom of expression at the international level was freedom of thought and belief. He added that freedom of expression; speech and thoughts are interlinked at the Global level.

He said society was always comprised of social values and norms; however, people usually linked them with different standards which create conflicts.

He further stated the teachings of Allah Almighty and the Prophet (peace be upon him) are highly important for the betterment and success of Muslims.

He also acknowledged the contradictions in the nature of man and stated that solving those contradictions by conflict resolution is the only way forward.

He urged journalists, politicians, and religious figures to come forward for the welfare of the people rather than achieving their personal interests for maintaining brotherhood in society.

He hoped that participants of the workshop would be able in identifying the true meaning behind images on media platforms after completing the training.

Students from major universities in the city associated with journalism participated in this training program.