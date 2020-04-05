UrduPoint.com
Women Can Play Vital Role In Securing Their Families From Coronavirus: Experts

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Health experts on Sunday said women could play a vital role in protecting and securing their families from coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to APP, Dr. Salim Khan said the role of women had increased to secure their families from coronavirus, adding it was their responsibility to keep their children home amid risk of coronavirus pandemic.

He said women should adopt the precautionary measures and also ensure them at their homes.

He said it was the responsibility of parents to keep their children safe and inside houses.

Dr. Zain uddin said only precautions and staying at homes could help prevent spreading of the virus, adding women should ensure that their kids at homes wash hands regularly for 20 seconds with soap.

He said it was very important to avoid close contact with people who were unwell, adding stay home and self-isolate from others if you were feeling unwell.

