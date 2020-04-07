UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women Can Play Vital Role To Keep Families Safe: Dr Fouzia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 11:55 PM

Women can play vital role to keep families safe: Dr Fouzia

Director General of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Dr Fouzia Saeed on Tuesday said women could play a vital role in protecting their families from the coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Director General of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Dr Fouzia Saeed on Tuesday said women could play a vital role in protecting their families from the coronavirus.

They should should persuade their children to stay at home and avoid unnecessary activities outside, beside maintaining social distancing, she said in a statement.

Dr Fouzia said the women should ask their children to avoid wasting their precious time and instead concentrate on their studies.

She said the PNCA had started a special live broadcast on its website to entertain the people at their homes.

She highly praised the services of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff, who were on the front line in the fight against the corona pandemic.

Related Topics

Pakistan Women From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

GCC interior ministers hold 37th meeting remotely

56 minutes ago

130 Zaireen leave for home after 14-day quarantine ..

1 minute ago

Detained Mehbooba Mufti shifted to her residence

1 minute ago

Africa's biggest airline takes $550m hit due to co ..

1 minute ago

FA chief warns 'clubs, leagues' could be wiped out ..

1 minute ago

SSP distributes ration bags among poor people

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.