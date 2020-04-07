Women can play vital role to keep families safe: Dr Fouzia

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Director General of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Dr Fouzia Saeed on Tuesday said women could play a vital role in protecting their families from the coronavirus.

They should should persuade their children to stay at home and avoid unnecessary activities outside, beside maintaining social distancing, she said in a statement.

Dr Fouzia said the women should ask their children to avoid wasting their precious time and instead concentrate on their studies.

She said the PNCA had started a special live broadcast on its website to entertain the people at their homes.

She highly praised the services of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff, who were on the front line in the fight against the corona pandemic.