Women candidates elected unopposed on 5 reserved seats of AJK LA

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) : Aug 01 (APP):The women candidates including three of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and one each of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party elected unopposed on five seats of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly (LA).

Imtiaz Naseem, Sabiha Saddique and KausarTaqdees Gillani, Nebela Ayoub Khan and Nisaran Abbasi were elected unopposed against the five reserved seats of women in the legislative assembly, AJK Election Commission officially announced on Sunday.

While the election on three reserved seats, one each for Ulema and Mushaikh, overseas Kashmiris and Technocrates would be held on Monday in the AJK LA, Block No: 12 civil Secretariat Hall from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.