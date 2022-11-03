Women chamber delegation calls on Punjab governor

The Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI) delegation, led by President Rubina Amjad, called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman and apprised him of the problems during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI) delegation, led by President Rubina Amjad, called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman and apprised him of the problems during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Thursday.

The governor said it was very important to empower women and bring them into mainstream economic scenario. He said our women are working shoulder to shoulder with men in all walks of life and proving their mettle. He said promotion of business activities in the country is vital to boost economy.

The governor said the women chambers were providing employment opportunities to thousands of women, adding that they should establish linkages with technical education institutions and industry. He said that representation of women should join every sector and it was very important to include them in the decision making process.

Regarding legislation, the governor said he had returned a bill to the Punjab Assembly because there was no woman member in its board, as per the fair representation of women law. "I have suggested that at least one woman should be included in the board," he added. The governor said that a consortium has been formed in universities for empowerment and education of women.

The delegation informed the governor about the problems faced by the women chambers and the governor assured them of all possible cooperation to solve those problems.

The delegation included Tasgira Tajmal, Abiaha Ahmed, Qaratainul Amin, Thobia Aqeel, Samia Tahir, Huma Farrukh, Rukhsana Kausar, Sadaf Shawkat, Shahida Aftab, Tahmina Pasha, Nimra Rahim, Aqsi Riaz and Shanza Yusuf.