UrduPoint.com

Women Chamber Delegation Calls On Punjab Governor

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2022 | 07:25 PM

Women chamber delegation calls on Punjab governor

The Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI) delegation, led by President Rubina Amjad, called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman and apprised him of the problems during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI) delegation, led by President Rubina Amjad, called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman and apprised him of the problems during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Thursday.

The governor said it was very important to empower women and bring them into mainstream economic scenario. He said our women are working shoulder to shoulder with men in all walks of life and proving their mettle. He said promotion of business activities in the country is vital to boost economy.

The governor said the women chambers were providing employment opportunities to thousands of women, adding that they should establish linkages with technical education institutions and industry. He said that representation of women should join every sector and it was very important to include them in the decision making process.

Regarding legislation, the governor said he had returned a bill to the Punjab Assembly because there was no woman member in its board, as per the fair representation of women law. "I have suggested that at least one woman should be included in the board," he added. The governor said that a consortium has been formed in universities for empowerment and education of women.

The delegation informed the governor about the problems faced by the women chambers and the governor assured them of all possible cooperation to solve those problems.

The delegation included Tasgira Tajmal, Abiaha Ahmed, Qaratainul Amin, Thobia Aqeel, Samia Tahir, Huma Farrukh, Rukhsana Kausar, Sadaf Shawkat, Shahida Aftab, Tahmina Pasha, Nimra Rahim, Aqsi Riaz and Shanza Yusuf.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Governor Business Education Punjab Chamber Women Commerce All Industry Punjab Assembly Employment

Recent Stories

Govt to conduct inquiry of Gujranwala's firing inc ..

Govt to conduct inquiry of Gujranwala's firing incident: Qamar Zaman Kaira

26 seconds ago
 Security beefed up in provincial metropolis

Security beefed up in provincial metropolis

28 seconds ago
 CDA to make public places disabled friendly

CDA to make public places disabled friendly

29 seconds ago
 Interior Minister condemns firing incident at Gujr ..

Interior Minister condemns firing incident at Gujranwala

17 minutes ago
 Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup: Homes qua ..

Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup: Homes qualify for main final

17 minutes ago
 German Ambassador lauds PAF professionalism, excep ..

German Ambassador lauds PAF professionalism, exceptional progress made through i ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.