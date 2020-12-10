UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women Chamber Delegation Meets IGP Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

Women chamber delegation meets IGP Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :A delegation of the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) met Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani at the Central Police Office on Thursday and discussed issues of mutual interest.

The IGP said that a one-day visit of the Police Mobile Service Centre Van should visit the Women chamber every week so that the women members could benefit from the fast-track service delivery of the police at their offices.

The IGP said that through the mobile service van, the Women chamber members would be able to avail 14 modern policing facilities under one roof. He said women belonging to the business community could benefit from the Punjab Police Employees Registration and Tenancy Registration Rules.

He said that women help desks had been set up for immediate redress of grievances, where women could seek immediate help from the police.

He said that eradication of sexual violence against women, harassment, acid attack, honour killings and other socio-economic crimes were among top priorities of the Punjab Police. A 'Women Safety App' has been launched with effective use of modern technology, he added. By registering on this, all working women and housewives of the province, female students in case of emergency can get immediate help and cooperation from the police and other relevant agencies.

The delegation consisted of President Women Chamber Rukhsana Zafar, Faiza Nabil, Zartashia Omar, Shazia Suleiman, Qaisara Sheikh and Tahira Naseem.

Rukhsana Zafar lauded the Women Safety App and other modern policing initiatives and said that the Women chamber was ready to cooperate in organising workshops and seminars for launching awareness campaigns about the police initiatives.

Related Topics

Attack Police Technology Business Punjab Mobile Visit Van Chamber Women Commerce All From Industry Top

Recent Stories

UAE, Indonesia discuss strengthening parliamentary ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Takes Over Command Of Multinational ..

60 minutes ago

Turkmenistan Intends To Continue Providing Humanit ..

1 hour ago

Turkmenistan Took Part In The High-level Un Event

1 hour ago

Realme brings a gift from another planet for its f ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs showcases information security exper ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.