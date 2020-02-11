Women chamber included in IPO-Pak committee

Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) has been included in the Enforcement Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO Pakistan), Commerce Division in Faisalabad, said Qurat-ul-Ain, President FWCCI

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) has been included in the Enforcement Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO Pakistan), Commerce Division in Faisalabad, said Qurat-ul-Ain, President FWCCI.

She said this after attending the Second Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) Enforcement Committee meeting of IPO Pakistan held at Faisalabad Dry Port Trust here.

She said that IPO Pakistan would organize an awareness session in collaboration with the FWCCI in March this year for women entrepreneurs to familiarize them with the procedures and process for registration of patents and designs etc.

President FWCCI said that women were integral part of the society but they remained isolated from the mainstream economic activities due to social taboos. She regretted that cumbersome procedures associated with initiating businesses,getting registration of their patents/designs , and lack of awareness were also major hurdles.

However, she said that during the meeting it was announced that online registration by IPO Pakistan has been started from January this year which could greatly facilitate women entrepreneurs.