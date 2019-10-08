UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Arranges Seminar On Interest Free Loan For Women

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 11:46 PM

Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry arranges seminar on interest free loan for women

The Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) in collaboration with State Bank of Pakistan has organized daylong seminar about provision of low markup loan to small and medium business owners women

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ):The Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) in collaboration with State Bank of Pakistan has organized daylong seminar about provision of low markup loan to small and medium business owners women.

The seminar besides other was attended by President WCCI Rukhsana Nadir, Deputy Chief Manager State Bank of Pakistan Kamran Khan, Senior Vice President Asia Jehangir, Vice President Shabnam Riaz, Founder Member Fitrar Ilyas Bilour, Executive Committee Member Aneela Khalid and students of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, University of Peshawra and IMScience were also present on the occasion.

Rukhsana Nadir and Kamran Khan briefed the participants about how to obtain low markup loans from commercial banks. They urged the participants to get benefit from this opportunity and play role in the process of national development.

Related Topics

Loan Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Business State Bank Of Pakistan Chamber Shabnam Women Commerce From Industry Asia

Recent Stories

Time is money: Paris thief swipes $840k watch from ..

9 minutes ago

Speakers call for UN resolution implementation in ..

9 minutes ago

Ecuadorean President to Engage Civil Society Amid ..

9 minutes ago

Irish Foreign Minister Says Tusk's Anger With John ..

9 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan highlights Kashmir issue ..

12 minutes ago

Gargash receives Sudanese FM

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.