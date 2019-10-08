Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry arranges seminar on interest free loan for women

The Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) in collaboration with State Bank of Pakistan has organized daylong seminar about provision of low markup loan to small and medium business owners women

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ):The Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) in collaboration with State Bank of Pakistan has organized daylong seminar about provision of low markup loan to small and medium business owners women.

The seminar besides other was attended by President WCCI Rukhsana Nadir, Deputy Chief Manager State Bank of Pakistan Kamran Khan, Senior Vice President Asia Jehangir, Vice President Shabnam Riaz, Founder Member Fitrar Ilyas Bilour, Executive Committee Member Aneela Khalid and students of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, University of Peshawra and IMScience were also present on the occasion.

Rukhsana Nadir and Kamran Khan briefed the participants about how to obtain low markup loans from commercial banks. They urged the participants to get benefit from this opportunity and play role in the process of national development.