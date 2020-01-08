Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Pakistan Stock Exchange sign awareness creating agreement

Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Peshawar and Pakistan Stock Exchange (PXE) Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to create awareness amongst women entrepreneurs regarding stock exchange

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ):Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Peshawar and Pakistan Stock Exchange (PXE) Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to create awareness amongst women entrepreneurs regarding stock exchange.

Beside, WCCI Peshawar founder Fitrat Ilyas Bilour, President Rukhsana Nadir and executive members Regional Head, Pakistan Stock Exchange, Islamabad, Asghar Abbas Naqvi, Officer Mohammad Saqib and Miss Iqra were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Fitrat Ilyas Bilour and Rukhsana Nadir expressed happiness over the signing of agreement and said that it would prove a milestone for the promotion of the businesses of women entrepreneurs.