UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (WCCI) Arranges Jewelry Making Training

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 05:10 PM

Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) arranges jewelry making training

Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Peshawar arranged a jewellery making training for women here at Women Chamber on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Peshawar arranged a jewellery making training for women here at Women Chamber on Thursday.

The training was especially arranged for those women that could not do business outside their homes. Besides, president WCCI, Peshawar Mrs Rukhshana Nadir, other women were also present on the occasion.

The member Women Chamber, Trainer Nasim Riaz imparted training to women regarding jewellery.

During the training, the trainer Nasim Riaz said that those women who are interested in the starting of business can take benefit of the facility and they can do business even while sitting inside their houses.

At the end, the President, WCCI Peshawar Mrs Rukhsana Nadir distributed certificates in the participants of the training session.

Related Topics

Peshawar Business Chamber Women Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

China's gold reserves stand at 62.64 mln ounces i ..

1 minute ago

Austrian Airlines to slash jobs over 'brutal compe ..

2 minutes ago

Pesco notifies power shutdown schedule

2 minutes ago

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) for ..

2 minutes ago

China International Import Expo (CIIE) shows China ..

2 minutes ago

Rain provides respite to people from smog

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.