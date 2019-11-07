Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) arranges jewelry making training

Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Peshawar arranged a jewellery making training for women here at Women Chamber on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Peshawar arranged a jewellery making training for women here at Women Chamber on Thursday.

The training was especially arranged for those women that could not do business outside their homes. Besides, president WCCI, Peshawar Mrs Rukhshana Nadir, other women were also present on the occasion.

The member Women Chamber, Trainer Nasim Riaz imparted training to women regarding jewellery.

During the training, the trainer Nasim Riaz said that those women who are interested in the starting of business can take benefit of the facility and they can do business even while sitting inside their houses.

At the end, the President, WCCI Peshawar Mrs Rukhsana Nadir distributed certificates in the participants of the training session.