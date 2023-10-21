Women chamber of commerce delegation calls on CM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) A delegation from the Women Chamber of Commerce, headed by Dr Shehla Javed Akram, met Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday.

The delegation head apprised the CM about performance of the chamber and other matters.

Talking to the delegation, the CM said: "We are launching a One-Window Operation to create ease in doing business in Punjab." Various no objection certificates (NOCs) will be provided under one roof through the One Window Operation, he added.

The CM promised that problems of the Women Chamber of Commerce would be solved on a priority basis. He underscored that an effective role of women in practical field is inevitable for a durable progress of the country.

More than half of the population of Pakistan consists of women. A society cannot move forward without the progress of women. The CM appreciated that the women, linked with industry and trade, were standing shoulder to shoulder with men in strengthening the economy.

The delegation comprised Sehar Malik, Qaisara Sheikh, Saima Iqbal, Ayesha Khurram, Shazia Tufail, Ayesha Nasir, Falahat Imran,Farah Jahangir,Shazia Sulaiman, Saba Mubarak,Tahira Naseem, Sara Mudassar, Rukhsana Zafar and others. Provincial Minister for Industries & Agriculture SM Tanveer, Secretary Industries and MD Punjab Small Industries Corporation were also present.