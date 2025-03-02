Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry established in Mirpurkhas

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry has been established in Mirpur Khas Division to promote the entrepreneurial skills of women and empower them economically.

The President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sadaf Raza Waraich addressing to a Press Conference here on Sunday said that his chamber is the first of its kind in the region whose founder is President Ms. Sadaf Raza Warraich while Dr Farzana is Senior Vice President, Iramm Afshan wille be its Vice President Secretary General Aqila Abuzar.

The event was attended by distinguished guests, business personalities and social leaders.

Sadaf Raza said that the aim of the chamber is to provide a platform for women entrepreneurs where they can advance their business journey, gain skills and take advantage of networking opportunities.

She announced that the chamber will soon establish vocational training centers in Mirpur Khas and Umerkot, where various skill-teaching programs will be started.

Through these centers, women will be trained in modern business trends, digital marketing, handicrafts and other economic activities.

She said that empowerment of women is indispensable for the establishment of a prosperous and equal society.

Our mission is to provide business opportunities to women, develop their skills and enable them to play an active role in the national economy.

At the end of the ceremony, gratitude were expressed to the founding members, partners and supporters, who played an important role in the establishment of the chamber.

Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mirpur Khas Division will prove to be an important milestone for the economic development of women in the region and will continue to move towards a bright future together with the business community.