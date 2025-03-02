Women Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Established In Mirpurkhas
Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2025 | 03:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry has been established in Mirpur Khas Division to promote the entrepreneurial skills of women and empower them economically.
The President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sadaf Raza Waraich addressing to a Press Conference here on Sunday said that his chamber is the first of its kind in the region whose founder is President Ms. Sadaf Raza Warraich while Dr Farzana is Senior Vice President, Iramm Afshan wille be its Vice President Secretary General Aqila Abuzar.
The event was attended by distinguished guests, business personalities and social leaders.
Sadaf Raza said that the aim of the chamber is to provide a platform for women entrepreneurs where they can advance their business journey, gain skills and take advantage of networking opportunities.
She announced that the chamber will soon establish vocational training centers in Mirpur Khas and Umerkot, where various skill-teaching programs will be started.
Through these centers, women will be trained in modern business trends, digital marketing, handicrafts and other economic activities.
She said that empowerment of women is indispensable for the establishment of a prosperous and equal society.
Our mission is to provide business opportunities to women, develop their skills and enable them to play an active role in the national economy.
At the end of the ceremony, gratitude were expressed to the founding members, partners and supporters, who played an important role in the establishment of the chamber.
Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mirpur Khas Division will prove to be an important milestone for the economic development of women in the region and will continue to move towards a bright future together with the business community.
Recent Stories
Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024
UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam
Labour force in GCC countries reaches 31.8 million: GCC-Stat
Sharjah Executive Council holds workshop on building permits
Friends of Cancer Patients launches annual Zakat campaign
'Imperial Emperor' wins G2 Al Maktoum Classic
Russia’s Progress MS-30 cargo spacecraft docks with ISS
Magnitude 5.0 quake hits Mexico’s Oaxaca
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2025
Hasher bin Maktoum crowns winners of 33rd Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs discuss bila ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Economic hardships hinder Transgender community from fully embracing Ramzan’s spiritual essence6 minutes ago
-
Plant for Pakistan: Widespread spring afforestation campaign launched to reverse deforestation in KP6 minutes ago
-
Zamungkor children sensitized about environmental conservation6 minutes ago
-
Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry established in Mirpurkhas6 minutes ago
-
SAU Honors Professor Dr. Mujahid Hussain Leghari at farewell ceremony16 minutes ago
-
CM greets Muslims on start of Ramazan26 minutes ago
-
South Punjab food delegation explores opportunities to boost exports to China26 minutes ago
-
Farmers festival held26 minutes ago
-
CM orders strict crackdown against inflation, hoarding26 minutes ago
-
Two youths injured over old rivalry26 minutes ago
-
Motorway Police vehicle attacked near Sangjhani Interchange; officers escape unharmed36 minutes ago
-
FTO’s coordinator calls for active Pakistani participation in Saudi Vision 203036 minutes ago