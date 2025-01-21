Open Menu

Women Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Inaugurated

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2025 | 04:50 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Khanewal Dr Salma Suleman stated that the establishment of the

Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) in Khanewal would provide excellent

opportunities for skilled women in the region to showcase their businesses on national and

international platforms.

She added that the initiative would foster economic development through enhanced business

networking among women entrepreneurs. These women will now be able to introduce

their products effectively and secure fair compensation.

The deputy commissioner expressed these views at the inaugural ceremony of WCCI Khanewal.

The event was moderated by Filza Mumtaz, and the members collectively appreciated the efforts of Patron-in-Chief Begum Farukh Mukhtar, whose dedication brought the institution into existence.

Founder President Saadia Ali Advocate welcomed the attendees and highlighted the contributions of Begum Farukh Mukhtar in establishing the chamber. She also thanked High Court Bar's former president Rana Asif Saeed and Multan Tax Bar's General Secretary Sharif Ansari Advocate for their support.

The ceremony was attended by District Bar General Secretary Malik Adnan, DSP Rehan Rasool, and other notable personalities.

Speaking on the chamber's objectives, Founder President Saadia Ali Advocate said that the platform would empower skilled women to market their businesses effectively and contribute to regional economic growth. She called the establishment a significant step for women's economic uplift in the area.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Salma Suleman termed the chamber a milestone for the economic empowerment of women in Khanewal and assured her full support for its progress. Shields were distributed to participants at the end of the event.

Prominent attendees included Vice President Dr Nuzhat Altaf, Executive Committee Members Razia Rehman, Ayesha Shamshad Advocate, Maria Sadiq, Sana Umair, and General Body Members Filza Mumtaz, Masooma Shoaib, Madiha Rana, Zainat Batool, Afreen Advocate, and Mahjabeen. Special participation was noted from Farah Saqib, President of Women Chamber of Commerce Multan.

