Women Chamber Of Commerce Sargodha Holds Event

Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2023 | 11:40 AM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :The Women Chamber of Commerce and Industries Sargodha on Sunday organized an event regarding women empowerment.

The purpose of the event was to highlight problems and issues faced by the women and the role of the woman chamber to resolve their issues.

In this regard, the women chamber was imparting skills to women for running their businesses and enable them to earn themselves and their families.

This was said by Shazia Bangash, Manza Goindi, Dr Nusrat, Sadia Khan, Madam Shahnaz, Madam Tanzeela and other members of the women chamber in the event.

They said the women chamber was actively working for welfare of women.

Media representatives, including the chairman Electronic Media Club, Vice President Press Club Imran Goraia, Muhammad Umar, Cameraman Association President Muhammad Kashif,General Secretary Rana Rashid Zaheer Khan and Nasir Shah, were also participatedin the ceremony.

