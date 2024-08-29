Women Chamber President Secures Federal Support For Empowerment Initiatives
Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The President of the Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry Korangi, Karachi Sahibzadi Mahin Khan met with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan at his office to discuss crucial issues impacting women entrepreneurs.
During the meeting, she advocated for increased government support in women empowerment initiatives.
Jam Kamal Khan assured her of the government's full backing, urging the Chamber to submit proposals to the Export Development Fund (EDF).
He emphasized the government's commitment to funding innovative projects focused on women's skill development and e-commerce.
The Minister also encouraged all women’s chambers to unite for the greater good of their communities.
Addressing concerns raised by the Chamber, he promised swift action to resolve ongoing challenges.
