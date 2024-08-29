Open Menu

Women Chamber President Secures Federal Support For Empowerment Initiatives

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Women Chamber President secures Federal Support for Empowerment Initiatives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The President of the Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry Korangi, Karachi Sahibzadi Mahin Khan met with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan at his office to discuss crucial issues impacting women entrepreneurs.

During the meeting, she advocated for increased government support in women empowerment initiatives.

Jam Kamal Khan assured her of the government's full backing, urging the Chamber to submit proposals to the Export Development Fund (EDF).

He emphasized the government's commitment to funding innovative projects focused on women's skill development and e-commerce.

The Minister also encouraged all women’s chambers to unite for the greater good of their communities.

Addressing concerns raised by the Chamber, he promised swift action to resolve ongoing challenges.

Related Topics

Karachi Korangi Chamber Women Commerce All Government Industry

Recent Stories

PM in Quetta to review security situation in Baloc ..

PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan

1 hour ago
 New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not ..

New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel

2 hours ago
 Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for ..

Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit

3 hours ago

Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..

4 hours ago
 realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Cel ..

Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..

4 hours ago
 MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Si ..

MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh

4 hours ago
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other ..

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2024

8 hours ago
 SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West ..

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

17 hours ago
 Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Ex ..

Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts

17 hours ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan